Fireworks hurled at police officers and firefighters in Halloween attacks in Sheffield 

Firefighters and police officers had fireworks hurled at them in a series of Halloween attacks in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had fireworks, eggs and stones hurled at them while responding to incidents in Firth Park and Burngreave last night.

And firefighters called out to a house blaze in Lifford Street, Tinsley, were also pelted with fireworks and eggs.

The blaze broke out after a firework was hurled through a bedroom window.

Two men in the house at the time escaped unharmed.

Police officers and firefighters targeted by yobs in the Halloween attacks avoided injury but South Yorkshire Police Inspector Chris Lewis, whose officers were attacked, slammed the ‘stupidity’ of those involved.

He said he fears it ‘will only be a matter of time before these mindless acts result in serious injury to an officer or a member of the public’.

Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, has also condemned those involved.

“Last night the vast majority of people in Sheffield enjoyed themselves trick or treating and having fun but unfortunately there was a small minority who decided to target police officers,” he said.

“It was a small group but their actions could have caused catastrophic consequences for the police officers and their families.

“This foolish few did not think about the consequences of their actions and rest assured we will do all we can to identify and deal with them.

“We want people to enjoy this time of year and not to get involved in activities which will lead them to our custody suite and could have long term repercussions.”

Anyone with information on those involved in the attacks should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.