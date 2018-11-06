Firework yobs cause ‘damage, injury and fear’ in Sheffield suburb

Yobs used Bonfire Night to cause ‘damage, injury and fear’ in a Sheffield suburb, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Fireworks were thrown at homes and set alight inside cars in Tinsley last night.

A house window was smashed in Tinsley last night

They were also set off in the middle of streets while firefighters dealt with incidents.

Today, South Yorkshire Police has published photographs of the aftermath of the vandalism, with one showing a smashed window in a house and others showing roads littered with glass and debris.

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team, said: “Last night in Tinsley a small minority of people decided to engage in disorder with fireworks and other objects.

“The damage, injury and fear caused to the people of Tinsley was significant.

“This is not representative of the community and will not be tolerated.

“If you have any information in regards to this disorder in Tinsley last night, please contact 101. This is your community and we are here to help you to create a better and safer place to live and work in.”