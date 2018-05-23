Firefighters work into early hours tackling blaze near Rotherham garden centre

Firefighters worked into the early hours of this morning tackling a blaze close to a garden centre in Rotherham.

The fire on Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, was discovered at around 9pm yesterday.

Flames could be seen across Thrybergh last night

A building measuring around 40 metres by 20 metres was well alight and flames could be seen for miles.

Around 25 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.