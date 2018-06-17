Firefighters tackling blaze near recycling centre in South Yorkshire

Have your say

According to witnesses firefighters are tackling a blaze near the Universal Recycling centre near Rotherham.

Fire crews were called to the incident at 4:27pm today after reports that a fire had broken out.

Plumes of black smoke can be seen on Wharf Road, Kilnhurst, with reports of explosions as the fire spreads.

Eight fire engines are at the scene, with several officers in attendance and a high volume water pump on the way.

One witness said that it looked like the recycling centre was on fire, but this has not been confirmed.

South Yorkshire fire are urging people to avoid the area if possible.

Firefighters are at the scene near Rotherham

More to follow.