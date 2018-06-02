Firefighters tackle litter blaze on Sheffield estate

Have your say

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze to a pile of litter on a Sheffield estate last night.

A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station attended the scene in a patch of open land off Crowder Avenue in Longley Park at 7.15pm.

They spent about 10 minutes tackling the blaze.

A fire service spokesperson said the cause was unknown.