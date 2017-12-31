Firefighters tackle large house blaze on Sheffield estate

Have your say

Firefighters were called out to a large blaze which broke out inside a Sheffield home.

Fire crews from Elm Lane, Central and Rivelin stations attended a property on Ivy Hall Road in Shiregreen at 7.50pm on Saturday night.

The incident was said to have started in a rear bedroom and firefighters were on scene for nearly three hours tackling the blaze.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the property and no injuries were reported.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman didn't reveal the cause of the fire but said further details would be released at a later date.