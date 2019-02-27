Have your say

Firefighters have spent the night tackling a huge blaze on Saddleworth Moor.

An area of around 1.5 square kilometres went up in flames yesterday after Britain saw its hottest winter day on record.

A fire raged on Saddleworth Moor overnight

The fire near Marsden could be seen for miles around as crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service battled to contain it through the night.

Witnesses described the ‘terrible’ scene of flames advancing towards buildings high on the moorland.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had deployed fire engines and two specialist moorland firefighting units to the scene.

Britain saw its hottest winter day on record yesterday when the mercury hit 21.2C – 69.4F - in Kew Gardens, London.