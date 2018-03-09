Firefighters tackle blazes across South Yorkshire

It was another busy night for firefighters across South Yorkshire as they tackled five blazes - four of which are thought to have been started deliberately.

At around 8pm, firefighters from Barnsley attended a skip fire on the Claycliffe business park on Cannon Way that is believed to have been started deliberately.

At around 10.30pm, firefighters from Aston Park and Matly attanded a lorry fire on Packman Lane in Harthill which is believed to have been started deliberately.

At around 11pm, firefighters from Parkway and Birley Moor Lane attended a rubbish fire on Eastern Avenue in Arbourthorne which is believed to have been started deliberately.

At 1.45am firefighters from Dearne attended a van fire on Denaby Lane in Old Denaby which is believed to have been started deliberately.

And at 2.45am, firefighters from Birley Moor attended a vehicle fire on Birley Dale Rise in Sheffield which is belived to have been accidental.