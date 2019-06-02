Firefighters tackle blaze in Sheffield out building

Fire crews were called out to a Sheffield street late last night to reports of a blaze that had broken out in an out building

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 02 June, 2019, 07:50

The fire started in an out building at a property in Coleford Road, Darnall.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received the call at around 10.20pm, and two appliances were sent out to extinguish the blaze.

A fire broke out in an out building located in Coleford Road, Darnall. Picture: Google Maps

Crews left the scene at 12.08am.

A SYFR spokesman said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

“No-one was hurt in the fire,” added the spokesman.