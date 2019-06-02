Firefighters tackle blaze in Sheffield out building
Fire crews were called out to a Sheffield street late last night to reports of a blaze that had broken out in an out building
By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 02 June, 2019, 07:50
The fire started in an out building at a property in Coleford Road, Darnall.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received the call at around 10.20pm, and two appliances were sent out to extinguish the blaze.
Crews left the scene at 12.08am.
A SYFR spokesman said the cause of the fire is not yet known.
“No-one was hurt in the fire,” added the spokesman.