Firefighters tackle blaze in field near houses in Doncaster

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a farmers field in Doncaster yesterday which also scorched residents fencing.

Crews from Doncaster station were called yesterday afternoon around 2pm to a fire on grassland off Hatfield Lane in the Barnby Dun area.

Crews attended the fire off Hatfield Lane in Barnby Dun

The fire, which was near to residential housing, also spread and engulfed fencing near to the properties.

One resident reported seeing the owner of the property throwing buckets of water and hosing down the fence panel shortly before fire crews arrived.

The fire also spread further down the field in small patches, before crews got it under control.

