Firefighters tackle blaze close to busy dual carriageway during morning rush hour in Sheffield

Firefighters tackled a blaze close to a busy dual carriageway in Sheffield during the morning rush hour in Sheffield.

The fire off Penistone Road, Owlerton, was reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at 7.30am.

Flames could be seen at the side of Penistone Road earlier this morning

Firefighters said a disused pigeon loft or shed was alight close.

The fire, close to Flora Street, has been logged as accidental.

Firefighters dealt with a shed fire in Sheffield earlier today

It caused some delays for motorists on Penistone Road and in Hillsborough.

Fire engines had to park on Penistone Road while firefighters climbed up banking to reach the burning shed.