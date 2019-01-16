Firefighters tackle blaze close to busy dual carriageway during morning rush hour in Sheffield

Firefighters tackled a blaze close to a busy dual carriageway in Sheffield during the morning rush hour in Sheffield.
The fire off Penistone Road, Owlerton, was reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at 7.30am.
CRIME: Man, 81, injured in attack while walking pet dog in Barnsley
Firefighters said a disused pigeon loft or shed was alight close.
POLICE: South Yorkshire Police ask for tattoo photographs from wannabe cops applying for frontline jobs
The fire, close to Flora Street, has been logged as accidental.
READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police launch recruitment drive for new cops
It caused some delays for motorists on Penistone Road and in Hillsborough.
Fire engines had to park on Penistone Road while firefighters climbed up banking to reach the burning shed.