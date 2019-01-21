Firefighters tackle blaze at Centertainment restaurant in Sheffield

Have your say

Firefighters are dealing with a fire at a restaurant at the Centertainment complex in Sheffield this morning.

Crews were alerted to the incident at the Harvester restaurant at 9am and discovered that an industrial deep fat fryer was alight.

Firefighters are dealing with a fire at the Centertainment complex in Sheffield

APPEAL: Tom Bell murder: Detectives still seek dashcam footage following fatal shooting at Doncaster pub



Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have entered the kitchen and are dealing with the incident.

POLICE: Murder suspect remains in custody after fatal shooting at Doncaster pub

LATEST: One of three missing Sheffield girls found in London, police reveal

More to follow.