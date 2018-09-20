Firefighters tackle blaze at another recycling business in Sheffield

Firefighters are tacking a blaze at another recycling business in Sheffield this morning.

Crews were alerted to the fire on Garter Street, near Attercliffe, at 3.20am and at the height of the blaze there were five engines at the scene.

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on Garter Street, near Attercliffe, this morning

Sheffield recycling plant fire: Dozens of firefighters continue to tackle huge blaze

At 9am today there were still three crews at the recycling plant.

Sheffield recycling plant fire: Dramatic pictures from the scene of the huge fire

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Sheffield recycling plant fire: Smoke continues to billow across city

Dozens of firefighters dealt with a blaze at Fletchers Plant Ltd - another recycling business - on Clement Street Darnall, on Saturday night.

An investigation into the cause of that blaze is still under way.