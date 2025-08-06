Firefighters step in to rescue Roo the cow after escape

An unusual rescue took place on a farm in South Yorkshire - and it wasn’t your typical emergency.

Four fire crews - from Aston Park, Parkway, Tankersley and Dearne - were called out after Roo the cow was found stranded in a ditch on a farm in Treeton, Rotherham.

The nature of the incident meant specialist help was needed, and the teams quickly hoofed it to the scene to assist.

Once there, the crews worked together to retrieve the animal from the ditch.

Despite the ordeal, Roo seemed completely unfazed by the situation.

After being rescued, she simply wandered back into her field, as if nothing had happened at all.

Those at the scene described her as “udderley unfazed.”

While rescues like this aren’t necessarily everyday events, it’s a reminder of the variety of incidents fire crews are trained to deal with.

Thanks to their efforts, Roo is now safely back where she belongs - out of the ditch, and back in the field.