Firefighters spend three hours battling blaze as derelict Sheffield building goes up in flames
A derelict building in Sheffield has gone up in flames.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 9:09 am
Firefighters spent three hours tackling the blaze at a building in Darnall, near the corner of Darnall Road and Wilfrid Road, last night, Monday, August 16.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at 8.20pm and sent three crews and an aerial appliance to the scene.
It said crews eventually left the scene at around 11.20pm.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally, with the cause unknown at this stage, and no one was injured.