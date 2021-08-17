Firefighters spend three hours battling blaze as derelict Sheffield building goes up in flames

Firefighters spent three hours tackling the blaze at a building in Darnall, near the corner of Darnall Road and Wilfrid Road, last night, Monday, August 16.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at 8.20pm and sent three crews and an aerial appliance to the scene.

It said crews eventually left the scene at around 11.20pm.

The fire broke out at a derelict building in Darnall, Sheffield