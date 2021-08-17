Firefighters spend three hours battling blaze as derelict Sheffield building goes up in flames

A derelict building in Sheffield has gone up in flames.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 9:09 am

Firefighters spent three hours tackling the blaze at a building in Darnall, near the corner of Darnall Road and Wilfrid Road, last night, Monday, August 16.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at 8.20pm and sent three crews and an aerial appliance to the scene.

It said crews eventually left the scene at around 11.20pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The fire broke out at a derelict building in Darnall, Sheffield

The fire is believed to have started accidentally, with the cause unknown at this stage, and no one was injured.

Read More

Read More
Anger and fear as 14 cars are attacked in night of vandalism on Sheffield street
SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue