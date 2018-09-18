Firefighters spend night tackling barn blaze near Doncaster

Firefighters spent the night tackling a barn blaze near Doncaster, with one crew still at the scene this morning.

The blaze broke out on Main Street, Sutton, at around 11.30pm yesterday and when firefighters arrived the barn was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters tackled a barn blaze near Doncaster overnight

VIDEO: Two motorbikes set on fire on Sheffield estate



Crews from Askern, Adwick and Doncaster stations spent the night at the scene.

BLAZE: Huge fire at Sheffield recycling plant

WATCH: First video emerges of serious Sheffield house fire

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and an investigation will take place once the fire is completely out.