Firefighters spend hours tackling blaze at former South Yorkshire colliery

Firefighters spent nearly 15 hours dealing with a blaze at a former colliery in South Yorkshire.

They said a huge quantity of coke and coal dust went up in flames at the former Carlton Colliery, Shaw Lane, Barnsley.

The blaze was reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at 9.50pm yesterday and the final crew left the scene at 12.30pm today.

Firefighters have logged the cause of the blaze as accidental.