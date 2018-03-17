Firefighters save seven people from sleeping rough on Sheffield streets

Seven people were prevented from sleeping rough on the streets of Sheffield after firefighters opened the doors of their headquarters.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's headquarters on Eyre Street was converted last night so people could stay there while temperatures plummeted.

READ MORE: BLIZZARD ALERT: Snow warning for Sheffield upgraded to second highest level

Red Cross volunteers were on hand, as well as Framework’s Street Outreach Team and Sheffield City Council’s Housing Solutions service, which helps people to access accommodation and support.

A spokesman for SYFR said seven people were prevented from sleeping on the streets.

READ MORE: Sheffield firefighters open base for rough sleepers to spend the night as wintry weather returns

The imitative will continue tonight and on Sunday night.



Tony Carlin, area manager at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Helping people in need and saving lives is core to our mission as a fire service, so it made perfect sense for us to answer the call for emergency accommodation ahead of winter warnings this weekend.



“This initiative provides comfort, warmth and shelter for rough sleepers and the homeless and is a clear example of public agencies working together to help some of the most vulnerable people in our area.

“We intend to repeat this next winter and during any other spells of particularly severe weather as we continue to do what we can as a fire service to make our communities safer.”

READ MORE: SNOW ALERT: Updated hour-by forecast for Sheffield