Firefighters return to scene of tyre blaze in Sheffield

A blaze involving a huge pile of tyres in Sheffield yesterday has reignited again this morning.

The initial fire on Cossey Road, Attercliffe, was discovered at around 6.20pm yesterday and generated plumes of thick, black smoke which could be seen across Sheffield.

Thick, black smoke could be seen across Sheffield yesterday

Firefighters spent 90 minutes at the scene and returned at midnight to check that the blaze was fully out.

They were called out again at 8am following reports that flames had been spotted.

Arrangements are being made for a digger to be taken to the industrial site today to separate the pile of tyres to ensure there are no hidden hotspots underneath.