Firefighters have been called to an incident at a Sheffield block of flats.

Two crews from Sheffield Central fire station were called to Fitzwilliam Court, Bartin Close, just off Ecclesall Road South at 3.15pm on Wednesday.

Fitzwilliam Court, Bartin Close, Sheffield. Picture: Google.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was a false alarm.