A man was rescued from his burning home after an early morning blaze broke out in his kitchen.

The elderly man was carried to safety after firefighters located him during a search of the property in Alnwick Drive, Hollins End, at 2.20am yesterday.

Alnwick Drive, Hollins End, Sheffield

Crews gave him oxygen at the scene until paramedics arrived.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally.