A man was rescued from his burning home after an early morning blaze broke out in his kitchen.
The elderly man was carried to safety after firefighters located him during a search of the property in Alnwick Drive, Hollins End, at 2.20am yesterday.
Crews gave him oxygen at the scene until paramedics arrived.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally.