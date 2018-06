Firefighters rescued a kitten which was stuck 18 ft down between two walls in a South Yorkshire street.

Officers and staff from the RSCPA used a line and a bucket to coax the kitten in and brought it up to safety on Wellgate, near Rotherham town centre around 1.50pm on Monday.

A spokesman said the kitten was only a few weeks old but rescued without harm.