Firefighters remain at Sheffield Ski Village tackling blaze

Firefighters are still at Sheffield's former Ski Village after a blaze broke out this morning.

Crews were alerted to the blaze on Vale Road, Parkwood Springs, just after 11.30am and one fire engine was initially sent.

But because of problems accessing the site a second crew was called for and firefighters had to park the engines and walk to the scene of the fire.

POLICE: Sheffield student approached by stranger on way home from school

No other details have yet been released.

CRIME: South Yorkshire police chief 'proud' of force's response to five murders in two weeks

The former Ski Village site has been plagued by arson attacks and vandalism since it burnt to the ground in 2012.

The Alpine-themed site opened in 1988 but closed after a major blaze, started deliberately, ripped through the complex.

There have been scores of fires at the derelict site since then.

READ MORE: Rotherham man still missing

