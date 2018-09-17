Firefighters remain at scene of huge blaze in Sheffield

Firefighters remain at the scene of a huge blaze in Sheffield this morning after a recycling plant went up in flames over the weekend.

At the height of the blaze there were 40 firefighters involved in the operation to bring the flames under control.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Clement Street, Darnall, at 8.20pm on Saturday and they found a 50m x30m recycling centre engulfed in flames.

Crews worked throughout the night to extinguish the flames, with aerial ladder platforms used to tackle the flames from above.

Today firefighters are damping down and expect to remain at the scene for most of the day.

An investigation will start once the fire is fully extinguished.