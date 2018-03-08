Firefighters release casualty from vehicle after Rotherham crash

Firefighters released a casualty from a vehicle after a crash in Rotherham this morning.

The incident on Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, involved two vehicles - a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Hyundai.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 7.10am emergency services responded to reports a black Vauxhall Corsa and grey Hyundai had collided on Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne.

"The driver of the Corsa is thought to have sustained injuries in the collision."

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Please take extra care on the roads this morning."