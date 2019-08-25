Firefighters prevented a bin blaze from spreading to a nearby property

Firefighters armed with a hose reel jet extinguished two blazing wheelie bins before they were able to spread to a nearby property.

By Jon Cooper
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 16:56
The fire was discovered close to a house on Boughton Lane, Clowne, about 3,15pm, today, Sunday, August 25.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said Staveley firefighters used a hose reel jet to put the blaze out and investigated inside the house to ensure the fire had not spread.

Police also attended the incident.