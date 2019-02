Have your say

Firefighters made a house safe after a blaze erupted in the floor of the property.

The fire was reported about midday, today, February 2, at the house on Church Street North, at Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said Chesterfield and Staveley firefighters cut away the affected floor and ceiling area of the house and used chimney kit to help overcome the fire.