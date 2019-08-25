Firefighters made two vehicles safe after a collision
Firefighters made two vehicles safe after a collision.
By Jon Cooper
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 17:15
The collision happened just after midnight, in the early minutes of this morning, Sunday, August 25, on Codnor Lane, at Golden Valley, near Codnor.
A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said Alfreton firefighters armed with a hose reel jet made the vehicles safe.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The incident was left with Derbyshire police, according to the fire service.