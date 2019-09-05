Firefighters issue warning after blaze in Doncaster
Firefighters who dealt with a blaze at an industrial premise in Doncaster this morning have warned residents and businesses to close their doors and windows for the next hour.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 11:35
Crews were called to White Rose Way, Hyde Park, at 9.55am after a blaze broke out at an industrial site.
Nobody was injured in the incident and firefighters managed to prevent the flames spreading.
At the height of the blaze there were four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene and plumes of smoke could be seen across Doncaster.
Firefighters are damping down but expect to remain at the scene for a number of hours.
More to follow.