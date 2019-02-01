Firefighters found three extension leads connected to one socket after bungalow blaze in Barnsley

Firefighters found three extension leads connected to one socket after a bungalow blaze in Barnsley.
The fire on Moorland Crescent, Staincross, was discovered just before 8.30pm yesterday and two occupants of the property were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke.
CRIME: Delivery driver robbed in ambush on Sheffield estate
READ MORE: McDonald’s open for business after machete attack in Sheffield city centre
Firefighters have logged the cause of the blaze as an electrical fault in a bedroom.
POLICE: Man charged over McDonald’s machete attack in Sheffield