Firefighters found three extension leads connected to one socket after bungalow blaze in Barnsley

Firefighters found three extension leads connected to one socket after a bungalow blaze in Barnsley.

The fire on Moorland Crescent, Staincross, was discovered just before 8.30pm yesterday and two occupants of the property were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke.

Firefighters have logged the cause of the blaze as an electrical fault in a bedroom.

