Firefighters forced entry to a house in Sheffield last night to search the burning property after a blaze broke out inside.

An eyewitness filmed firefighters battering the front door of the house down before entering the property to search for possible occupants and to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters entered a burning house in Chapeltown last night

The fire on Harvey Road, Chapeltown, was reported to emergency services at around 10pm.

Four firefighters wearing specialist breathing apparatus entered the burning home while paramedics were on standby outside.

The house was empty at the time.

More to follow.