Firefighters expected to remain at Barnsley scrapyard blaze ‘for most of the morning’

Firefighters are still tackling a huge blaze at a scrap metal yard in Barnsley.

Crews were called to CK Beckett, Boulder Bridge Lane, Royston, where a pile of scrap metal was on fire at around 6am on Saturday.

CK Beckett, Barnsley. Picture: Google.

Five fire engines are at the scene from Barnsley, Cudworth, Dearne, Tankersley and South Kirkby.

The incident is expected to be scaled down soon but fire crews are expected to be at the scene for most of the morning.

A fire investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once it is completely extinguished.