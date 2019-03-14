Firefighters’ 'don’t cook drunk’ plea after flat fire near Doncaster

Firefighters have once again issued a ‘don’t cook after drinking alcohol’ plea following a flat fire in Tickhill.

Crews from Maltby and Edlington were called to Doncaster Road, Tickhill, at around 12.14am on Thursday.

Doncaster Road, Tickhill. Picture: Google.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said when firefighters arrived they could hear a smoke alaram but there were no visible signs of smoke.

READ MORE: Rotherham woman still missing after vanishing on Boxing Day

They used a ladder to gain entry through a window and, when inside, found burnt cooking on a hob and the occupier asleep on the sofa.

The fire service said there was limited damage to the flat and the occupier did not require first aid.

In a statement, it added: “Had the smoke alarm not sounded, alerting the neighbours, this could have been much worse.”

Crews spent around half-an-hour at the scene.