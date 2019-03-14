Firefighters’ 'don’t cook drunk’ plea after flat fire near Doncaster

Firefighters have once again issued a ‘don’t cook after drinking alcohol’ plea following a flat fire in Tickhill.
Crews from Maltby and Edlington were called to Doncaster Road, Tickhill, at around 12.14am on Thursday.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said when firefighters arrived they could hear a smoke alaram but there were no visible signs of smoke.
They used a ladder to gain entry through a window and, when inside, found burnt cooking on a hob and the occupier asleep on the sofa.
The fire service said there was limited damage to the flat and the occupier did not require first aid.
In a statement, it added: “Had the smoke alarm not sounded, alerting the neighbours, this could have been much worse.”
Crews spent around half-an-hour at the scene.