Firefighters were sent to a house in Sheffield this morning after an explosion.

Crews called to Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen, at 5.15am discovered that an aerosol can had exploded in the kitchen.

Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen

The hob had been left on and items left close by caught fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 5.15am.

No other details have yet been released.