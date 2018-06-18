Firefighters damping down at scene of huge blaze in Rotherham

Firefighters are damping down at the scene of a huge blaze in Rotherham.

Flames were spotted at Universal Recycling in Kilnhurst at 4.30pm yesterday and the site quickly became engulfed in flames.

Firefighters in action (SYFR)

Thousands of tonnes of granular plastic caught fire and a number of vehicles also went up in flames.

At the height of the blaze there were 60 firefighters at the scene and residents were urged to stay indoors and to keep their doors and windows closed.

Plumes of thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

This morning two fire engines remain at the scene, with firefighters damping down to ensure the flames are fully extinguished.

Vehicles went up in flames at Universal Recycling (SYFR)

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Air and water testing has been carried and Public Health England is aware of the incident.