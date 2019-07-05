Firefighters called to tackle flat blaze above Barnsley takeaway
Firefighters were called to a blaze in a flat above a takeaway in Barnsley.
By Alana Roberts
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 15:17
Crews from Dearne, Adwick-le-street and Edlington fire stations were called to a property above the Chop Suey House takeaway in Station Road, Thurnscoe, at around 1:40pm yesterday (Wednesday).
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to dampen the blaze.
Station Road was closed but later reopened and some buses were diverted.