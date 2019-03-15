Firefighters called to Sheffield school

Firefighters were called to a Sheffield secondary school this afternoon.

A crew from Parkway were called to Outwood Academy City school, Stradbroke Road, Richmond, at around 2.15pm on Friday.

Outwood Academy City.

READ MORE: Man killed after being hit by car in Rotherham

A spokesman for South Yorkshire and Rescue Service said the fire alarm was triggered by someone spraying deodrant in the staff area of the school.

READ MORE: Sheffield MP raises concerns about online sale of weapons

Nobody was injured in the incident and it was logged as a false alarm.