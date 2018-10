Fire crews were called to deal with an incident at a Sheffield tower block.

Two pumps from Central fire station were called to St James’ House, Vicar Lane, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Vicar Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

The fire alarm could be heard sounding from the building and the NCP Car Park on Campo Lane.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was a false alarm.