Firefighters are on their way to a Rotherham steelworks following reports of a large explosion.

People living near Liberty Specialist Steels, Aldwarke Lane, Rotherham, said they heard ‘three loud bangs’ at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had a couple of crews en route to the steelworks but were not yet aware of the nature of the incident.

READ MORE: This is why there were loud bangs over Rotherham tonight

More to follow.