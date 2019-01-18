Firefighters called to blaze at Sheffield restaurant

Firefighters spent two hours dealing with a blaze in a restaurant in Sheffield this morning.

The fire at Kashmiri Aroma on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, was discovered at 6am.

Crews spent around two hours tackling the blaze at the restaurant and an investigation into the cause of the blaze is now under way.

It is in the basement of a shared building, but flames are not believed to have spread.

More to follow.