Sheffield firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a newsagents in a city suburb today.

They were called out to the incident on Langsett Road South, Oughtibridge, at 1pm.

There are three crews at the scene.

No other details have yet been released.

Crews were called to a newsagents in Mexborough, Doncaster, earlier today to deal with a fire caused by an explosion in the shop.

Two people were taken to hospital after that incident.