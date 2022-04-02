Firefighters called to a number of arson attacks

Firefighters from Sheffield and Rotherham were called out to a number of deliberate fires in the last two days.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 8:35 am

Elm Lane firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.25pm on Stupton Road, Sheffield, on Thursday.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 12.30am on Friday at Rotherham Road, Beighton. Aston firefighters attended.

There have been a number of deliberate fires

Dearne firefighters attended an accidental wheelie bin fire at 1.40am on Buckleigh Road, Wath Upon Dearne.

Firefighters from Tankersley attended an accidental fire involving a greenhouse at 1.45am on South Lea Avenue, Hoyland.

