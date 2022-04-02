Firefighters called to a number of arson attacks
Firefighters from Sheffield and Rotherham were called out to a number of deliberate fires in the last two days.
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 8:35 am
Elm Lane firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.25pm on Stupton Road, Sheffield, on Thursday.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 12.30am on Friday at Rotherham Road, Beighton. Aston firefighters attended.
Dearne firefighters attended an accidental wheelie bin fire at 1.40am on Buckleigh Road, Wath Upon Dearne.
Firefighters from Tankersley attended an accidental fire involving a greenhouse at 1.45am on South Lea Avenue, Hoyland.