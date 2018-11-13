Firefighters called out twice in one day to fires on Manor Lane in Sheffield

Firefighters have been called out twice in one day to deal with fires on Manor Lane in Sheffield, the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have revealed.

Firefighters from Birley Moor, Parkway and Lowedges are currently fighting a large fire involving two portacabins on Manor Lane, close to the Parkway.

However, earlier today they were called to attend a skip blaze in a builders’ yard on the same road.

The first incident happened shortly after 11am this morning while firefighters were called to the second incident at around 3pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently warning drivers of smoke in the area and said traffic may be affected.

They have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible and say residents should keep their windows closed.