Have your say

Firefighters were called out to a blaze in a Sheffield flat.

Crews from Central, Rivelin and Parkway attended a flat on Weston View in Crookes at around 11pm on Saturday.

A spokesman from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said the fire started due to a 'fault in the electrics' and the blaze was relatively small in size.

Two crews from Central were also called out to an allotment fire on Ragby Lane at 3am. The blaze was said to be accidental.