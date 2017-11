Have your say

Firefighters have attended a blaze at a lorry compound in Rotherham.

One crew from Rotherham station was called to a fire on Fullerton Road in Canklow at around 6.40am on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a lorry ablaze inside the compound.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said initial investigations believed the blaze started accidentally but police officers also attended the scene.