Have your say

Buxton firefighters attened a collision after a car was disovered overturned on its roof.

The collision happened on the A515, at Alsop, near to Rivendale Caravan Leisure Park, just before 1am, in the early hours of today, Saturday, December 16.

A Derbyshire Fire service spokesman said one car was found on its roof but four casulaties were released before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews made the vehicle and the area safe and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the incident.