Fire crews from four fire station in the city were sent to Scotland Street, near Sheffield city centre, yesterday evening, after the fire was reported by worried residents, and the firefighters spent over two hours at the scene dealing with the incident.

Neighbours saw the fire engines parked outside the flats after the crews had arrived on the street.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that five fire crews from Central, Rivelin, Parkway and Birley Moor fire stations were called out to the flat fire, which had been reported to them at around 8.45pm last night, Monday, December 6.

File picture of firefighters. Firecrews from four fire stations were called to deal with a fire in a flat on Scotland Street, Sheffield