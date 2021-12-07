Firefighters called out as fire breaks out in flat on Scotland Street, Sheffield
Firefighters were sent out to a Sheffield block of flats after a blaze broke out inside one of the apartments last night.
Fire crews from four fire station in the city were sent to Scotland Street, near Sheffield city centre, yesterday evening, after the fire was reported by worried residents, and the firefighters spent over two hours at the scene dealing with the incident.
Neighbours saw the fire engines parked outside the flats after the crews had arrived on the street.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that five fire crews from Central, Rivelin, Parkway and Birley Moor fire stations were called out to the flat fire, which had been reported to them at around 8.45pm last night, Monday, December 6.
They added in a statement: "The fire was accidental and involved a chip pan. Luckily there were no reports of any casualties. The crews left the scene at 10.55pm.”