Firefighters called out as fire breaks out in flat on Scotland Street, Sheffield

Firefighters were sent out to a Sheffield block of flats after a blaze broke out inside one of the apartments last night.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:51 pm

Fire crews from four fire station in the city were sent to Scotland Street, near Sheffield city centre, yesterday evening, after the fire was reported by worried residents, and the firefighters spent over two hours at the scene dealing with the incident.

Neighbours saw the fire engines parked outside the flats after the crews had arrived on the street.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that five fire crews from Central, Rivelin, Parkway and Birley Moor fire stations were called out to the flat fire, which had been reported to them at around 8.45pm last night, Monday, December 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

File picture of firefighters. Firecrews from four fire stations were called to deal with a fire in a flat on Scotland Street, Sheffield

They added in a statement: "The fire was accidental and involved a chip pan. Luckily there were no reports of any casualties. The crews left the scene at 10.55pm.”

SheffieldNeighboursSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service