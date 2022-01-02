Firefighters called out after car catches light on Bullen Road, Sheffield, in early hours emergency
Firefighters were called out in the early hours of the morning today after a car caught light on a Sheffield street.
A fire crew was sent from Rivelin Fire Station at 1am today after the blaze started on Bullen Road, near Fox Hill in the city.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said this morning the incident had been recorded as an accidental blaze, and added that the firefighters, who used a hose reel to put the fire out, were on the scene for around an hour.