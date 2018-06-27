Firefighters battle to bring major blaze on moors between Sheffield and Manchester under control

Firefighters have spent the night battling to bring a huge blaze on the moors between Sheffield and Manchester under control.

The blaze on Saddleworth Moor, Greater Manchester, led to the evacuation of families from their homes yesterday as the flames continued to spread.

It has been declared a 'major incident' by the police and the Army is on standby to step in.

The fire started on Sunday and reignited yesterday amid Britain's heatwave and has devastated a large area of moorland.

Greater Manchester Police said 34 homes have been evacuated so far as strong winds drive the flames closer to residential areas.

The force tweeted: "We are in contact with the Army and they are on standby to help if we need them."

Images posted on social media showed bright orange flames lighting the night sky, while smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, but people living nearby have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed by Public Health England.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service group manager for Tameside, Phil Nelson, said: "Crews are still tackling this difficult fire and are working hard to contain the blaze and prevent further fire spread.

"Firefighters are faced with very difficult circumstances, intense heat and are working on challenging terrain.

"Our main considerations are for crew welfare. It is physically draining working at this incident and it is vital that our firefighters have regular breaks and that relief crews are available to take over."

Crews from Derbyshire are involved in the firefighting operation.