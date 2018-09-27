Firefighters battle early morning flat blaze in Doncaster 

Firefighters spent hours tackling an early morning flat fire in Doncaster today.

They were alerted to the blaze in Owston Road, Carcroft, at 4.45am and found the first floor and roof of a mid-terraced property engulfed in flames.

One man in his 20s suffered slight injuries.

The cause of the fire has been logged as accidental.